Plenty of blame to go around for Cowboys hoops

I’ve been pretty positive in my first few Cowboys Corner columns, but today I’m going to look at the other end of the spectrum. While the wrestling and women’s basketball teams currently enjoy impressive seasons, the men’s basketball team holds the third worst Mountain West Conference record at 2-3.

I know, I know, it could be a lot worse. I remember the Heath Schroyer days not too long ago when they’d tape off the upper half of the Arena-Auditorium because attendance was so abysmal for 20-loss teams.

But this season’s Wyoming team has talent and has shown the capacity to beat and compete with some decent teams. Wyoming toppled San Diego State, fiercely competed at Nevada — currently ranked 21st in the RPI — and edged Boise State, the Broncos’ lone conference loss to date.

That same Wyoming team owns losses to the Summit League’s Denver (7-11 overall), the Big Sky’s Northern Colorado and, most recently, a couple losses to below .500 MWC schools in New Mexico and Colorado State.

So why is this Wyoming team so unpredictable?

When playing the blame game for the inconsistency, let’s start with the head coach. Allen Edwards is in the midst of his second year at the helm, having never been a head coach prior to taking over for Larry Shyatt. Edwards has an impressive resume both as a basketball player — two National Championships with Kentucky — and as a five-year assistant under the Shyatt-coached Wyoming teams.

So do we really know if Edwards has what it takes to lead a team?

Edwards lays claim to many head-scratching games. Last year’s team dug itself a 25-point hole to begin the MWC tournament against Air Force. 25 points! How is that even possible in a Division I basketball game? Just this season, the Pokes trailed Northern Colorado 15-0 to begin the game and trailed Boise State 17-3 following the opening tip.

A slow start points to lack of preparedness and that starts with the coach. Now I’ll admit, in the second halves against San Diego State and Boise State, Edwards had his team ready to rock out of the halftime locker room, which begs the question, why is Edwards better in 15 minutes of adjustments as opposed to having days to compile a scouting report?

Perhaps fingers could point at the players.

Hayden Dalton has shown the ability to be phenomenal at times — 36 and 29 points against SDSU and BSU, respectively — and then logs 5- and 10-point games against Nevada and UNM. It’s hard to rely on Dalton when he shows he can disappear in a moment’s notice.

What about leading-scorer Justin James? James is averaging a career-high 17.6 points per game but has his fair share of shortcomings. James has committed at least three fouls per game in his last four contests and fouled out against Nevada. It’s hard to win games when your best player rides the bench with foul trouble. James is also shooting a career-low 25 percent from 3-point land and turning it over nearly three times per game.

For some reason, Alexander Aka Gorski still occasionally starts and records more than 23 minutes of floor time each and every game when he’s shooting 27 percent from 3 and presides as a liability not only as a ball handler, but anywhere on the floor, defensively.

Wyoming has shown a very high ceiling and also shown its ability to throw winnable games away. The season is long from lost for the Pokes, but in large part the early stages have been disappointing.