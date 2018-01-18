SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Motor vehicle accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 10:03 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Single vehicle rollover accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 9:56 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 77 Decker Road, 11:15 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Whitney Street and Thurmond Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Snow removal, Lilac Court, 10:46 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street and East Sixth Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Woodworth Street and Highland Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Trespass cold, West Loucks Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 2:40

• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street and Lincoln Drive, 4:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Second Street and Broadway Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gould Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident, West Works Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

• Alarm, Heartland Drive, 8:34 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Court/violation, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 11:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Trespass cold, West Ridge Lane, 8:08 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 10:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 5:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, North Piney Road, Story, 8:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, Heartland Drive, 9:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joseph Elmer Moore, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 5