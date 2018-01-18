Consulting group releases final education funding recommendations

SHERIDAN — Official recommendations to Wyoming’s education funding model propose increasing the annual cost by about $50 million, a new report shows.

The Denver-based consulting firm Augenblick, Palaich and Associates released the recommendations Monday. APA recommended spending $1.54 billion annually on education.

The state spent $1.49 billion in the 2016-17 school year.

Funding for at-risk and English Language Learner students would increase compared to the previous model, among other areas.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, a member of the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, was disappointed in the 596-page report, which he said doesn’t provide solutions on how to improve student attainment or student preparation for lifetime skills.

“I didn’t expect anything like this,” Kinskey said. “It just really misses the large questions, which are how do we improve the money that we’re spending already in terms of student attainment and how do we focus it on the classroom?”

Kinskey doesn’t like the Wyoming Supreme Court mandating how to run an education system in the first place.

“In K-12 education in Wyoming, we’ve got more studies than sense,” Kinskey said. “This is just no way to run a school system … I think a group of Wyoming folks, parents and educators sitting around a table could do a better job than this, and for a lot less money,” he said.

Hiring the consultants cost about $460,000. To be fair to APA, Kinskey said, the consulting group was given a massive task and a short timespan, as APA had about eight months to analyze the entire funding model.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, thought the recalibration process was important but yielded unsurprising results.

Local school administrators also said the funding price was about what they expected. The recommendations confirmed that the system in place is working, Sheridan County School District 3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said.

Auzqui wasn’t certain of the dollar amount that SCSD3 would receive if the APA recommendations passed but said he’ll know more in the upcoming weeks. Even if the recommendations passed, small school districts like SCSD3 would still face significant funding challenges. Most small districts rely on funding on a year-to-year basis and don’t have much money in savings.

Auzqui also mentioned that funding impacts education quality. Part of passing school accreditation involves retaining qualified teachers, but retaining teachers becomes more difficult if SCSD3 can’t offer competitive salaries due to budget cuts.

Auzqui believes he will find clarity over the next several weeks, including at the recalibration committee meetings Jan. 29 and 30 in Cheyenne. Auzqui complimented local legislators’ willingness to listen to school districts’ funding concerns.

The funding increase would send about $1.8 million to Sheridan County School District 1, according to SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza.

Kobza thinks some state legislators were looking for a funding model that would cost less than before but found out the opposite was true and now are unwilling to accept the recommendations. He also said the overall funding uncertainty is unsettling. If legislators won’t base their decisions on official recommendations, he asked, what will they base them on?

“I don’t know where they go from here, other than not follow what the experts are telling them needs to be done,” Kobza said.

Parts of the recommendations could be proposed separately, but Kobza said that goes against the validity of the model.

“When they make a recommendation like this, it’s a package,” Kobza said. “If you change one thing within it, it changes everything else, and so it’s not something you can pick and choose.”

Kinner, a member of the Joint Interim Education Committee, and Kinskey remain uncertain about what the recalibration committee will decide.

The two days of recalibration committee meetings will be spent closely examining the APA report. Kinskey will determine if he hears anything to dissuade him from the perception that the whole process was a waste of money. Regardless, Kinskey said the committee must do what it thinks is best.

“If we get sued by one or more school districts, then so be it,” Kinskey said.

If the recalibration committee does sponsor a bill — which would probably be a version of the APA recommendations with changes where the committee sees fit — it would be introduced to the Legislature with a two-thirds majority from either the House or Senate. If it passes introduction, the bill would likely go to the education committee for markup and review.

Big funding questions rarely have easy answers, and Kinskey believes this recalibration report does not provide one. The previous recalibration study done in 2015 wasn’t adapted by the Legislature, and this report may face the same fate.