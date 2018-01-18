Sports and fair play

How about those Vikings? The last-minute (seconds… perhaps) victory surely took up some space on social media earlier this week. I’ll admit, I didn’t watch the game. I did catch up with highlights, though.

Being a Packers fan, I didn’t care much about the game but had a little bit of despair for missing out on the excitement.

•••••

‘Tis the season. Nope, not Christmas. Elections.

While announcements began months ago, now that 2018 has gotten started, we’re truly about to enter the thick of it.

The Wyoming Legislature convenes in just a few weeks. Then, filing deadlines will sneak up on us all.

Gubernatorial candidate Mary Throne visited Sheridan Wednesday. She made a few stops, including Java Moon for a morning meet-and-greet and The Press offices for a quick conversation.

She is a natural resources attorney and represented a Cheyenne district in the Legislature for nearly a decade before losing her seat to Republican Jared Olson in November by 62 votes.

Throne graciously let me grill her with questions on everything from education and budgets to the Wyoming Promise initiative. Not every candidate will sit down with the publisher of a newspaper these days, though they should. Answering tough questions should be the habit of anyone seeking office.

Oftentimes, it seems, debates are anything but, and questions — screened to ensure they aren’t too tough — allow candidates to wax poetic without actually addressing the issues. While televised debates for presidential races have included holding the candidates’ feet to the fire, that doesn’t seem to happen as often in smaller races.

Throne also discussed civility in public discourse.

Wyoming political races have typically been above board. In the last few years, though, they’ve taken an uglier turn.

Anymore, politicians won’t sign on to an idea — no matter how strong its merit — if the other party proposed it. That’s true on both sides of the aisle. Throne hopes that can change. The acrid nature of Wyoming political campaigns recently does no service to voters. But, just like people lambast the negative news that permeates the airwaves all the while clicking on those negative stories, some seem to feed off the drama of politics.

As we enter an election year, let’s hope those running for office — and all of those working officially or unofficially on their behalf — keep things civil.

•••••

“So let us begin anew — remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear, but let us never fear to negotiate. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.”

John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States