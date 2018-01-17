SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 600 block South Thurmond Street, 5:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Long Drive, 2:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 3:06 a.m.

• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 3:34 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 3:48 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, South Gould Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Megan A. Parker, Sheridan; Jackson Karl Parker, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Avoca Court, 4:09 a.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Accident, Huntington Street, 7:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Kilbourne Street and Brooks Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident, East Third Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 a.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Works Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Smith Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Frackleton Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Montana Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Gould Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Domestic, Adair Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Big Horn Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Illinois Street, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Park Street, 9:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kaytlin Suzanne Jester, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Natasha Cymone Miller, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Toni Faye Mattice, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 79

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 7