Sheridan volleyball coach resigns

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball head coach Maureen McEwen resigned Wednesday morning after four years with the Lady Broncs. McEwan elected to resign for family reasons as she has a young, growing family.

“We would like to thank Maureen for her hard work, commitment and service to our program,” Sheridan High School athletic director Don Julian said in an email.

McEwen took over in the fall of 2014 and quickly made her mark with the program, guiding the team to a regional championship. McEwen parlayed the success in her inaugural year and placed fourth at state in 2015.

The Lady Broncs finished in the top four at regionals during McEwan’s last two years with the program.