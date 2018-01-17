Class of 1968 gather in July

SHERIDAN — The reunion committee of the Sheridan High School class of 1968 is trying to find classmates from whom information is needed.

The following is a list of class members that have not been located: Tom Alderson, Roland Coster, Kathy Fisher, Barbara Gilbert, John Gilbert, Laura Gibson, William Haler, Carol Haney, Marily (Matto) Potts, Kari (Peitersen) Haswell, Tom Taggart, Richard Thomas, Pat Trujillo, Barbara (Welter) Standish, Susan Jones, Judy (Koltiska) O’Neal and Doris (MacKey) Perhinger.

If you have information on these classmates or those who graduated in surrounding years and wish to be included, please use the contact form at www.sheridanwy1968.com or call Robin (Kinskey) Lemm at (307) 752-5780.

Activities begin July 27, 2018, and include a backyard barbecue at the home of Lyman Flint.

A banquet will take place at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. The Brinton Museum will also be open for reunion participants 2-5 p.m. on Saturday for those wishing to view the gallery.