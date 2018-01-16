Student news

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local student earns degree

SHERIDAN — Alexis Clevenger of Sheridan recently earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Dakota State University.

Clevenger graduated magna cum laude, meaning she finished with a GPA between 3.7-3.9.

The fall commencement ceremony took place Dec. 9 in Madison, South Dakota.

 

Lind graduates from BHSU

SHERIDAN — Denim Lind of Sheridan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education — English from Black Hills State University.

Lind graduated summa cum laude, meaning h had a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

More than 200 students received their degrees at the ceremony in December.

 

Collins lands spot on dean’s list

SHERIDAN — Rayanne Collins of Sheridan earned a spot on the Western Dakota Tech fall 2017 dean’s list.

Collins is studying practical nursing.

Students on the list earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

