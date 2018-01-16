Thankful for good Samaritans

Re: Bicycle accident

On Oct. 17, 2017, I had a serious bicycle accident at the corner of Fort Road and Dana Street which resulted in 13 fractures and a punctured lung.

I have two fragmented memories before I regained lucidity. The first was gazing across the road, from a prone position, at a woman leaving her parked car, coming toward me. The second was standing and discussing the need of an ambulance with four women. The two in front were dressed in apparent medical garb and were quite forceful (thankfully) in their opinion that I needed assistance. At some point, they directed the two other to call 911 and then convinced me to sit. The two in back offered to take care of my bike and, after I gave them my phone number, called my wife.

I was given the names of the two women who took care of my bike and made the phone calls and have personally thanked them. Unfortunately, I don’t know the names of the two women in medical dress. I remember the one in green, I think (maybe a nurse from the VA), and the other (possibly a nurse), were adamant about getting an ambulance. I hope they read this, and may it suffice to give a public thank you to them.

I am so fortunate that these four people came to my assistance, independently, within moments of my fall. Thank you all again, especially, those whom I haven’t ascertained.

As a post script to the citizens of Sheridan; if you ever are imperiled, be assured, there are good Samaritans here to assist.

Rich Urbatchka

Sheridan

Not a school problem

Re: Landslide by SJHS

Why is Sheridan County School District 2 taking on the responsibility of fixing the slide area below the junior high school? The steep hill area to the east of the school is sliding into Big Goose Creek and restricting the water flow.

Until the flood control project in Sheridan in the early 1960s (completed in 1963), Big Goose flowed through the current Whitney Commons and Fulmer Library area before joining up with Little Goose Creek. It was the flood control project of the city of Sheridan and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that relocated Big Goose Creek to its present location next to the steep hill. Before that, a small ditch about 6-by-4 feet was there. In the early 1900s this ditch was used to carry diverted water from Big Goose to a flour mill that sat just to the east of the current auto bridge on Lewis Street.

The staff and school board need to be spending their time and our money educating our children. The city of Sheridan and the Army Corps of Engineers need to be responsible for solving the slide problem they created 60 years ago when they diverted Big Goose Creek.

Dick Shackelford

Sheridan