SHERIDAN — Rods, Reels and Heels will offer a ladies beginner fly-fishing class Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will take place at Flyshop of the Bighorns and will cost $40 per person, with lunch and a goodie bag provided.

Attendees will spend the day going over basic entomology, knots and gear.

Reserve a spot at http://shop.rodsreelsandheels.com/beginners-fly-fishing-clas-1-21-2018. Fly Shop of the Bighorns is located at 334 N. Main St.