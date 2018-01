SHERIDAN — Sgt. Joseph Ackermann of Sheridan, a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, received the Wyoming Service Ribbon on Jan. 7.

The honor was presented to Ackermann for 10 years of distinguished honorable service. Ackermann is a fire control specialist.

In his civilian life, Ackermann lives in Sheridan and is a department manager for Shipton’s Big R.