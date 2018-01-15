Lady Broncs rally for win over Natrona

SHERIDAN — Natrona came out Saturday afternoon and hit the Sheridan High School girls basketball team with a haymaker — a near knockout punch — taking a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Broncs absorbed the blow, fought back and rallied for a 47-43 home win.

The victory came less than 24 hours after a trip north to Billings, and Sheridan head girls basketball coach Larry Ligocki attributes that quick turnaround to his team’s early struggles Saturday.

“We got home late last night, around midnight, and we were flat and the defense wasn’t working,” Ligocki said. “So we went from that matchup zone (defense) to a man-to-man. And we got after a few kids in a good way, a coaching way, and they picked it up for the rest of the game. They scrambled, got after it, rebounded and I give the credit to the girls. They found a way to turn that around.”

The victory marked the third in four games for the Lady Broncs and improved them to 4-7 overall. The win also represented the first in three tries this season over the Fillies — Natrona claimed a 61-42 victory Dec. 9 and a 51-40 win Dec. 22.

Beating a team twice presides as one of the more difficult things to do in any sport, and beating a team three times is that much more difficult. That notion, and Sheridan’s familiarity against the Fillies, factored into Saturday’s outcome.

“This time we knew we could compete with them,” Sheridan’s Alli Puuri said. “The first times we played them it was like, ‘Oh it’s Natrona, they’re really tall.’ That really got into our minds. Today, we came into our home and said, ‘We can play with these guys.’ If we just run, we can play with them.”

Sheridan trailed 32-27 entering the fourth quarter but ignited for one of its most fruitful quarters of the season. The Lady Broncs poured in 20 points and hit 7 of 9 free-throw attempts in the game’s final eight minutes. Purri tallied nine of her team-high 15 points in the final period, which included a 3-pointer that broke a 37-37 tie with 4:14 to play.

Purri extended the Lady Broncs’ lead back to three at 42-39 with 2:25 left, and Riley Rafferty hit four consecutive free throws, the final pair coming with 25 seconds on the clock, to salt the game away.

The Fillies had their very own 20-point quarter, but theirs occurred immediately following the game’s opening tip. Natrona easily carved through Sheridan’s zone defense, scoring on every possession through the first 3:50 of the contest.

Sheridan’s Jordan Christensen recorded half of her eight points during the first period to help the Lady Broncs remain in shouting distance. Natrona scored the final six points of the opening stanza, and the first two of the second frame, to boast a 22-10 lead with 7:45 to play in the half.

However, the Fillies only managed 21 points in the game’s final 23:45.

“I think we made fewer mistakes in mainly the second, third and fourth quarters where in the first quarter one of the mistakes was us not being where we needed to be defensively a lot of the time,” Ligocki said. “And then we stopped passing up opportunities to score. … Our motto is do not pass up opportunities. If you have an open shot, shoot it.”

The Lady Broncs closed the half on a 9-1 run that pulled them within three at 23-19. Katie Tomlinson gave Sheridan its first lead since the opening two minutes of the game with a bucket at the 3:39 mark of the third quarter, but Natrona tallied the last seven points of the third period to regain the upper hand.

Sheridan returns to the floor and opens conference play Friday by hosting Laramie at 5:30 p.m.

Final

Natrona……………….20 3 9 11 — 43

Sheridan……………..10 9 8 20 — 47

Scoring

Natrona — Dick 16, Swan 9, Kelly 7, Robertson 5, Hilderbrand 4, Schwindt 2

Sheridan — Puuri 15, Christensen 8, Rafferty 7, Ingalls 5, Tomlinson 3, Abernatha 2, Coon 2