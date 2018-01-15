Local sports briefs, Jan. 15, 2018

Broncs close nonconference play with win

SHERIDAN — The No. 2 Sheridan boys basketball team’s offense struggled for the second consecutive game, but the defense stepped up in its absence. The Broncs grinded out a 41-27 win over Natrona — their third win over the Mustangs this season — to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Aaron Woodward spearheaded Sheridan’s scoring attack with 12 points, while Gus Wright added 10 points and Tristan Bower chipped in six.

Natrona led 9-6 after the first quarter as Wright accounted for all six of the Broncs’ points. Sheridan pulled to a tie at 17-17 at halftime before creating some distance with another 11-point third quarter. The Broncs added to their seven-point cushion, scoring 13 points in the final eight minutes en route to victory.

Sheridan opens conference play Friday by hosting Laramie at 7 p.m.

Shorthanded Generals fall at Western Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The No. 15 Sheridan College men’s basketball team dropped its first game in over two months Saturday night at Western Wyoming. The Mustangs claimed an 82-70 victory, which snapped the Generals’ 12-game win streak and dropped them to 15-2 (1-1 Region IX) on the season.

SC played the game shorthanded as fourth leading scorer Laden Ricketts (13.2 points per game) sat with a sore knee alongside backup point guard Josh Bagley, who didn’t play due to an illness. Starting point guard Kennan Dowell came off the bench Saturday after suffering an ankle injury late in the Generals’ conference opener against Central Wyoming Wednesday.

AJ Bramah paced Sheridan with a double-double — 24 points and 10 rebounds. Camron Reece had his way in the paint with 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting to go with his eight rebounds, while Channel Banks chipped in 14 points and a team-high three assists.

Sheridan owned a 38-32 halftime lead, but Western Wyoming (9-7, 2-0) slowly whittled its deficit away. The Mustangs took a 64-63 lead with 3:13 to play in the game and outscored the Generals 18-7 the rest of the way.

Sheridan will look to bounce back Wednesday when it hosts Miles City Community College (6-12, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Generals remain unbeaten in conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five games and remained unbeaten in Region IX play with a 72-52 win at Western Wyoming Saturday afternoon.

Raelynn Keefer led the Lady Generals with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Brooke Cargal and Noora Parttimaa each tallied 11 points, while Kassie Hoyer added eight points.

Sheridan (9-8, 2-0) really got after the Lady Mustangs, turning them over 26 times, which attributed to the Lady Generals attempting 27 more field goals than Western Wyoming (2-16, 0-2).

Sheridan took the air out of the Lady Mustangs’ sails right away, building a 31-10 first-quarter lead. The Lady Generals quickly ballooned their advantage to 48-16 at halftime en route to an easy win in Rock Springs — SC’s second road win of the season.

The Lady Generals will look to keep things rolling when they host Miles City Community College (14-4, 0-2) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Panthers win twice in Rock River

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team improved to 7-4 on the season with a couple wins during the Little Six Tournament Friday and Saturday in Rock River. The Lady Panthers scored a 46-25 win over Meeteetse and a 32-22 decision over Hanna-Elk Mountain before dropping a 38-33 game against Rock River.

Ashlynn Fennema led the Lady Panthers with 14 points in the win over Meeteetse, while Kristin Klaahsen and McKenna Auzqui each tallied 10 points. AC held a 19-8 halftime lead before blowing the game open with a 13-point third quarter.

Fennema, once again, paced the Lady Panthers with 10 points against HEM. AC held an 18-14 edge at halftime and suffocated HEM during the final 16 minutes, only allowing eight points in the final two quarters.

Fennema scored 12 more in the loss to Rock River, but Klaahsen led the way for AC with 14 points. The Lady Panthers tallied just eight first-half points, and two more in the third period, before furiously rallying with 23 points in the game’s final eight minutes.

AC opens conference play Friday by hosting Normative Services at 4 p.m.

Panthers pick up win No. 2

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team logged one win during the Little Six Tournament Friday and Saturday in Rock River to improve to 2-9 on the season. The Panthers recorded a 42-28 win over host Rock River after dropping games to Hanna-Elk Mountain and Meeteetse.

Clayton Auzqui led the way for AC in the win over Rock River with 16 points, while teammate Mason Beam added 10.

The Panthers’ defense clamped down early, only allowing three first-quarter points en route to yielding just 10 points in the first half. Rock River trimmed AC’s 11-point halftime lead to seven at 32-25 ahead of the fourth quarter. But the Panthers’ defense, once again, rose to the occasion in the final eight minutes.

Meeteetse claimed a 49-39 victory over AC as Riley Malli paced the Panthers with 12 points, and HEM eased to a 61-32 win over AC in a game where Auzqui led the Panthers with 11 points.

AC opens conference play Friday by hosting Normative Services at 5:30 p.m.

1,600-meter relays shine in season opener

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team opened its season at the Stadium Sports Grill High School Classic at Black Hills State Saturday. The Broncs and Lady Broncs 1,600-meter relays shined as both relay teams won their respective races.

Piper Carroll, Kelly Moodry, Piper O’Dell and McKinley Christopherson clocked in at 4 minutes, 21.99 seconds to place first by more than four seconds in the girls competition. The boys relay team of Alec Riegert, Tymer Goss, Matt Roma and Marc Wodahl crossed in 3:39.22 to beat the field by more than six seconds.

Moodry also logged a first-place run in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:00.69. She nearly recorded another first in the 200-meter run, placing second with a time of 26.96.

Kate Morgan headlined Sheridan’s distance runners as she scorched the competition in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:12.72. The second-place finisher didn’t cross until the 13:45.91 mark.

Sheridan’s Kylie Sorenson placed runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Goss held the best finish individually for the Broncs as he boasted a third-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.87.

Sheridan’s Emily Hooge’s mark of 9 feet placed her fourth in the pole vault, and teammate Rachel Petersburg crossed in 10.47 during the 60-meter hurdles to finish fifth.

The boys 60-meter hurdle race saw Big Horn runners Liam Greenelsh and Kyler Ostler place fourth and fifth with times of 9.15 and 9.23, respectively.

Cooper Vollmer paced Tongue River with a ninth-place finish in the high jump and a 10th-place in the 800.

All three local teams return to the track Saturday at the Gillette Invitational.

Patten breaks another record

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team competed at the Cheyenne Invite Saturday at Cheyenne East High School and, once again, Oscar Patten stole the show.

The Sheridan senior broke his own school record in the 200-yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 1 minute, 46.95 seconds. Patten touched third in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 55.21, while teammate Caleb Johannesmeyer finished fifth with a time of 56.04.

The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Patten, Johannesmeyer, Sam Sampson and Noah Hodges boasted a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:34.90.

The Broncs return to the pool Saturday in a dual at Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m.

Broncs wrestling finishes 14th in Montana Tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team took 14th place with 80.5 points over the weekend at the Cowboy Invitational in Miles City, Montana.

Reese Osborne, now the top-ranked 113-pound wrestler in 4A, won the 113-pound weight class, contributing 30.5 points to the team’s total. Osborne’s record stands at 25-2 on the season.

Hunter Goodwin (120) and Kel Tritschler (138) each placed sixth, scoring 13 team points.

Head coach Tyson Shatto said the team battled hard against stiff competition. Montana teams bring a different level of wrestling than most Wyoming teams, Shatto said, so it was good experience for the Sheridan grapplers.

Sheridan competes Friday and Saturday in a tournament at Moorcroft.

Eagles pick up second win against Greybull

DAYTON — The Tongue River boys basketball team won 59-47 Friday at Greybull to get its second win of the season. The Eagles drained nine 3-pointers en route to the double-digit win.

Jaren Fritz had a game-high 23 points, including three 3-pointers and six free throws. Head coach Ronnie Stewart said Jay Keo was excellent in his first game back. Keo scored 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Tongue River plays Friday at Wright in its conference opener.