2018 Arbor Day poster contest open

SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are teaming up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. This year, Wyoming will celebrate its 130th Arbor Day.

The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth- and fifth-grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are asked to create a poster no larger than 14-by-18 inches that depicts the theme “To Be a Tree.”

The winner will receive $100, a framed copy of the poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100.

Second place will receive $50 and a framed poster.

Contest deadline is March 23, 2018. Please see wyomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at (307) 283-2954 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.