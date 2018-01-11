Murder victim identified

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County coroner confirmed the identification of the murder victim who died Jan 10 in an apartment building on North Main Street in Sheridan.

Eric Kaylor, a 47-year-old man from Sheridan County, was the confirmed victim of a single gunshot wound to the head by the sole murder suspect in the case, Christopher Labuy. Forensic pathologist Thomas Bennett completed the autopsy on Jan. 11.

Labuy faced charges of unlawful contact and criminal trespass in Sheridan County Circuit Court after an altercation with Kaylor on April 28, 2017.

Christopher LaBuy pleaded not guilty to both counts during a May 1 hearing in circuit court.

Court documents from that case state Kaylor called the Sheridan Police Department because Labuy would not leave his home. Labuy stayed with Kaylor off and on, but Kaylor said due to Labuy’s violent behavior when he drinks he wanted Labuy to leave. Court documents said both men smelled strongly of alcohol. Kaylor told SPD that Labuy grabbed him from the front, lifted him off his feet and put Kaylor in a choke hold. He eventually broke free by punching Labuy in the midsection.

During the May hearing, the state explained Labuy’s history of violence, including court cases out of Florida and North Dakota. Labuy said that despite the charges, he was not a convicted felon and one of the cases was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. At the time, the court continued Labuy’s $750 cash-only bond, ordered Labuy to have no contact with Kaylor and ordered him not to return to Kaylor’s home where the altercation earlier this year had occurred.

Labuy now faces a charge of murder in the first degree. Labuy’s initial appearance, originally set for Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. in circuit court was postponed with a date and time still to be determined.