Science lecture at Sheridan College to focus on changing Cryosphere

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host the lecture “Our Changing Cryosphere: Gaining Insights into Permafrost Processes Using Geophysics” by Andrew Parsekian Jan. 17 in the Mars Agriculture Center.

Parsekian will show examples of changing permafrost systems where geophysical measurements have revealed new insights into subsurface processes. He’ll also review work on permafrost below Arctic lakes, lake expansion and ecosystem-protected permafrost.

Parsekian received his doctorate from Rutgers University in 2011 and a bachelor’s from Dickinson College in 2005. After completing a postdoctoral assistantship at Stanford University, he joined the faculty of the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Wyoming, where he currently works.

The lecture is brought to you by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series.

For additional information, contact Ami Erickson at (307) 675-0544 or aerickson@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.