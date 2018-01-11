Library organizes book discussions before Friedman lecture

SHERIDAN — In preparation for the February visit at Sheridan College by New York Times bestselling author and journalist Thomas Friedman, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a book discussion about Friedman’s latest book, “Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.”

The book tackles major stresses and opportunities of the technology age of acceleration. The book challenges readers to have the courage to “be late” and use the time to form new concepts related to work, education, politics and community. The book discussion will focus on each of these re-imagined concepts in preparation for the author’s lecture at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College Feb. 24.

The discussion will be facilitated by Sheridan High School librarian LaDonna Leibrich. Readers will have two opportunities to participate in discussions of the book, Jan. 17 and Jan 24, in the Inner Circle. The discussions will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a light meal will be provided for participants.

The book is available for checkout now at the front desk.

The discussions will be wide-ranging on how to address the topics and implement ideas featured in the book on a local, regional and national scale.

Those interested in the book are welcome to attend one or both of the discussions.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.