Ranchester to fill open council seat following resignation

RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester remains in the market for a new town council member following Lacie Schwend’s resignation. Schwend will be moving to Dayton and will be unable to carry out her duties as town council member for the town of Ranchester.

The town has advertised the opening, and applications must be received by the end of January.

Mayor Peter Clark will review each application, and he and the other council members will complete an interview process with each candidate.

Following the process, Clark and council will appoint a candidate to serve the rest of Schwend’s term.