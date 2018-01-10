Arrest made for terroristic threats to Sheridan High

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers arrested a 16-year-old male following an investigation of a potential terroristic threat to Sheridan High School Jan. 10.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., Sheridan High School students notified school staff of posts on a photo-focused social media platform, Instagram, that implied a threat to the school.

Staff learned of the postings before school started. School staff members then notified the school resource officer.

One of the posts consisted of a stock image of the high school, apparently downloaded from the school website, with crosshairs on the school building.

SPD investigating officers interviewed the registered owner of the Instagram account, a student, and he told officers someone hacked his account. The officer inspected his phone, with the student’s permission, and noted no more information of evidentiary value on the phone.

Officers cleared the student, who was at no point a suspect.

Further investigation led officers to identify a subject and develop probable cause for the arrest of the juvenile male for terroristic threats, a felony charge.

SPD wanted to assure the community that all of the schools are safe to attend.

Please contact Lt. Tom Ringley with SPD at 307-672-2413 with further questions.