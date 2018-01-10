Sheridan College to add electric sign

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council anticipates approving Sheridan College’s request to place multiple electronic signs on its campus, but council member Patrick Henderson questioned the extensive approval process during a Jan. 8 study session.

“It just seems like it’s awkward to me that they have to go back to the planning and zoning, back through city council and we just set the ordinance up,” Henderson said.

Former city of Sheridan planning and economic development director Robert Briggs compiled the electronic sign ordinance, passed on May 15, 2017. Before presenting the final draft to council, Briggs held three public meetings and sent out a questionnaire regarding electronic sign preferences. Briggs received 40 questionnaires and estimated around 50 people in attendance at the meetings. City administrator Mark Collins said the electronic signs can be controversial, especially in neighborhoods and downtown zones. Continued input remained an integral aspect of the process, and Collins reiterated that to the mayor and council on Monday.

“All of the outreach (by Briggs) seemed to be an acknowledgement that it would be good practice if we checked in with some of those neighbors and some of those folks that might be impacted by those signs in their neighborhoods,” Collins said.

Community development director Brian Craig said mayor and council would see most electronic signs in town for review. The code specifically requires multiple electronic signs on a campus to be approved one time with a master plan. Then, the entity, in this case the college, may proceed with the signs on its own timeline. Sheridan College officials requested approval of one marquee sign to replace the Wyoming Department of Transportation Sheridan College sign along Coffeen Avenue. The electronic board will sit 445 feet from the closest residence and will serve to highlight campus events, help direct traffic and welcome students, parents and visitors to the campus. Sheridan City Council members plan to vote on the approval of the electronic signs for the Sheridan College campus at their Jan. 15 meeting.