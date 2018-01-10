Managing money

SHERIDAN — How should a person handle his or her money? The age-old question has a dizzying array of possibilities, largely dependent on upbringing and personal inclination. Some people can afford to spend freely or take risks, while others pinch every penny.

To arrive at a reasonable conclusion on how to handle money, one needs a basic level of understanding, something area high school students receive through financial literacy classes.

Sheridan High School offers a one-semester financial management class as an elective. Students brush the surface on a plethora of topics, including debt, insurance, writing a check, return on investment and setting up a debit and credit card.

SHS business teacher Larry Ligocki said the financial management class applies to all students after they leave high school, regardless of the career they choose. The lessons already apply for students dealing with car insurance, cellphone payments and debit or credit cards.

Most students in the class are juniors and seniors, along with a few sophomores.

They usually come in with a low level of knowledge about personal finance, as to be expected. Few teenagers anywhere in the world are well-versed in Roth IRAs or 401(k)s.

Ligocki tries to make the subjects as relatable as possible for students by talking about real-world topics.

“I could read out of a textbook for five minutes and put everyone to sleep,” Ligocki said.

Instead, he covers topical issues like Social Security and Medicare. One of the more enjoyable sections, Ligocki said, involves an eight-week stock simulation where students use fake money to invest in six real stocks and determine how well or poorly they did.

The exercise proves beneficial in illustrating some of the class concepts. If a student feels good after making a few hundred dollars in eight weeks, he or she realizes how small gains can build up over time into large savings.

A student’s eight-week winnings could also just be luck, so Ligocki teaches caution in real-world investing, urging students not to invest in a stock down the road until they can give a detailed verbal explanation behind their investment reasoning.

Ligocki teaches three sections of the class this semester and will have two sections in the spring semester. He’d like to see the course made a requirement for all students because of its universal applicability.

All seniors at Big Horn High School must take a personal finance course as part of the school’s Life Skills Program, which also includes courses on college application logistics and auto maintenance.

BHHS activities director Mike Daley teaches the personal finance class to two small sections — eight and nine students, respectively — allowing the class to have a more conversational feel. Daley plans to bring in local guest speakers to talk about personal finance and investing as well.

The SHS and BHHS courses cover similar topics, which makes sense because both teachers use the Dave Ramsey “Foundations in Personal Finance” workbook. Some of the main points of Ramsey’s financial philosophy include having minimal debt and saving a little bit of money as soon as possible to accumulate wealth in the long run.

Daley said students have their eyes opened the most when they learn about compound interest, the idea that saving a little bit of money at a young age can turn into hundreds of thousands of dollars in a few decades.

Daley also stressed the course’s importance, noting that there weren’t any similar courses offered when he attended BHHS in the early 1980s. Daley said reading Ramsey’s guide at a younger age would definitely have helped Daley with his personal finances.

Both teachers said students seem to take more of an interest when they see how the lessons directly apply to their lives. Ligocki said he had a student who was recently married and was discussing health insurance with her spouse. The student mentioned that she felt comfortable talking about different insurance options as a result of the class.

Some students have also asked Ligocki for advice when purchasing a car or insurance. Even students not interested in a business-oriented career find the course exciting due to its real-world applicability.

As students approach adulthood, learning how to manage their money benefits them personally and provides more economic potential for society. Financially literate citizens provide a wider range of possibilities within the economy.