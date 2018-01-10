CVC to offer nonprofit spring training

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community will offer a series of nonprofit spring training seminars beginning Jan. 16.
The cost to participate is $350 per person and $225 for each additional person from the same organization. All of the seminars will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with breakfast and lunch provided, unless otherwise noted. Those interested in attending should register at www.sheridancvc.org/home/springtraining. The following is the list of session topics planned:
• Jan. 16 — Owning and sharing your mission (half day)
• Feb. 20 — Financial management/administration/human resources
• March 20 — Strategic planning
• April 17 — Boardsmanship/legalities
• May 15 — Funding diversification and expansion
• June 12 — Communications and marketing (half day)
• June 20 — The Pitch
For additional information, contact the CVC at (307) 675-0831.