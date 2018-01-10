Quite possibly the best chicken taco you have had all year

Monday was the day — the day my first born was supposed to come into the world. It would have been an easy birthday to remember too, 1-8-18. But the powers that be — or maybe it is just super snug in there — have decided he needs to hang around a bit longer, fatten up. We have walked more miles than Forrest Gump’s shoes, bounced on an exercise ball for hours and eaten all of the old wives’ tale foods. In defeat, we have relegated to just waiting it out.

Or have we?

For this week’s recipe we kick it up a notch in the spice department. Sriracha’s the name, and we’re making tacos with it.

Apparently, spicy food is a great way to get a kid ready for the real world and one we haven’t really dove into yet. However, before we continue, I must confess: I am feeding my wife this spicier-than-average meal without her knowing my ulterior motives. Fingers crossed it works.

Going forward, I have decided to switch up how we measure the ingredients required. No one buys 1/2 cup of chopped red pepper. You buy a whole pepper then have some left over. Use as much or as little as you want based off my suggestion. Unless you are baking, cooking is about how you like things, how you feel that night and how you approach a mostly emotional journey. If you do decide to make one of my recipes in the future, or today, I doubt it will be to feed you and yours in a hurry and without adventure.

I make all of these dishes before I give them to you, and I promise I will be the first to own up if they are no good. This week’s dish is a five-star knockout, however. We couldn’t get enough of them. These tacos have a powerful first nip of spice then trail off to a fantastic after taste thanks to the all powerful feta cheese. The only real pain about these tacos is slowly heating up the shells over a gas burner. They taste best this way, but giving them a quick bake on a cookie sheet at 450 until browned works well also.

Sriracha chicken tacos

2 chicken breasts

Sriracha

Corn tortillas

Red cabbage cut into thin long stips

Red and/or yellow peppers, diced

Feta cheese

1 avocado

1 lime

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the chicken breasts on a baking sheet, top with Sriracha and bake for 30 minutes (or until they are done). I put about a tablespoon of Sriracha on top of each breast along with half of the diced peppers and lime juice, cut in half.

Heat taco shells while waiting. This step is optional but takes it to another level, in my opinion.

When the chicken is done baking, pull onto cutting board and shred.

Top the tacos with the chopped peppers, cabbage, avocado and feta. If you are feeling daring, or just a Sriracha junkie like me, finish the taco off with a healthy drizzle.

Enjoy!

Don’t forget, I would love to get your picture in the paper next week.

Back end fall out after the first bite? I would love to see it. Come out looking nothing like mine? Probably still tastes good, and I can’t wait to see.

Send them to dsanderspress@gmail.com.