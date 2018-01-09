Stick to it

We’ve started week two of the new year. How many of you have stuck to your resolutions?

According to U.S. News, approximately 80 percent of resolutions fail by the second week of February. So, hopefully you’re still on the bandwagon.

Here’s one joke to keep you smiling through the frustration:

Q: What exactly is a new year’s resolution?

A: A to-do list for the first week of January.

•••••

Registration opened just after Christmas for the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run. People were able to stop by the Foot of the Bighorns to sign up in person, but online registration didn’t kick off until last week. I wonder how many will sign up for the first time.

The Press has often written about the runners who attempt the 100-mile run, but to many participants, any distance is difficult. They all require some grit, so good luck to all who have taken it on. Stick with it.

•••••

As athletes and actors have voiced political views over the last several months, many have expressed their own frustrations for politics intruding on their hobbies.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, for example, many posts scolded the stars for not “sticking to” their jobs. The same comments and criticism have been hurled at professional athletes over the last year. I understand the general public’s desire to escape from politics. These days, many of us feel the need for a break.

What’s interesting, though, are the contradictions within those “stick to…” statements.

Critics say there is a time and a place for protests and to advocate for specific views — on the job is not appropriate. But athletes and Hollywood darlings have advocated for a variety of causes for decades. The problem, it seems, arises from the issues on which they are speaking.

For many years, professional athletes have donned uniforms and held special events to support our military veterans and causes such as breast cancer awareness. Individuals in sports and Hollywood have used the platform their careers provide to advocate for educational opportunities (LeBron James), protection of vulnerable wildlife (Leonardo DiCaprio), refugees (Angelina Jolie), breast cancer awareness (Reese Witherspoon) and aid for natural disaster victims (J.J. Watt).

The comments about “sticking to” their careers only seem to arise when the cause is controversial.

I certainly don’t agree with all of the causes for which the stars advocate, but I also don’t agree that they should be criticized for using their voice to accomplish — at least as they see it — some good.

After all, we all have various careers but step outside those boundaries regularly. Whether you’re a plumber speaking about your favorite sports team to co-workers or a lawyer peddling cookies or popcorn for your child’s club, nobody is telling you to “stick to” your career. Should they?