More details emerge about commercial air service proposal

SHERIDAN — When the executive council for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming released its recommendations last week, air service was its top priority.

The executive council recommended a 10-year, $15 million Commercial Air Service Program to help lessen the state economy’s reliance on the mineral industry.

The CASP proposal would allow the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division to contract with one airline and provide daily flights to Denver from several airports around the state. The state and the communities with airports would determine the flight schedules, prices and also receive portions of revenue. It would likely be similar to the partnership the Johnson-Sheridan Critical Air Service Team currently has with Denver Air Connection.

The proposal failed to make it through the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee by a vote of 8-6 last fall but may be tweaked by the ENDOW executive council in its meetings next week.

Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, chairman of the minerals committee, also proposed a bill related to CASP, which will be voted on at the upcoming legislative session. The bill, of which Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, is also a sponsor, proposes a one-year commercial air service task force that would begin this summer. Most of the task force’s members would be appointed by Gov. Matt Mead, and it would determine details like funding, flight schedules and prices, airline contracts and how communities would share profits.

Of the 40 airports in the state, nine are commercial, including the Sheridan County Airport. Consequently, members from the aeronautics division met with local legislators, city and county officials Jan. 5 to discuss more details and take questions about the CASP program.

Amy Surdam, the aeronautics division administrator, said aviation has about a $1.2 billion annual impact in Wyoming but commercial air service in the state faces a crisis next year.

The Air Service Enhancement Program, which utilizes the bulk of the state’s current funding for commercial air service, is running out of money. Surdam said it has $3.5 million to cover expenses for next year, but on July 1, 2019, it will have only $1.2 million left, not nearly enough to provide airport funding for another year.

“At that point, I don’t know what happens,” Surdam said.

Aeronautics division members hope CASP will be the next step, which is why they are meeting with legislators and officials in towns with commercial airports around the state. The CASP proposal carries a maximum $27 million price tag over 10 years. Surdam said the current program would cost about $35 million over the same span.

Of that $27 million, $12 million is guaranteed for growth markets in Jackson and Cody, leaving $15 million for the state and the other seven communities to pay. The current model is a 60-40 split, leaving towns to pay for 40 percent of the annual cost.

Three airport towns — Sheridan, Riverton and Rock Springs — are essentially guaranteed to participate. Laramie, Gillette and Cheyenne might participate. Casper wouldn’t, at least initially, because of its contract with United Airlines.

Even if only three communities committed, the maximum annual cost would be $625,000 for Sheridan, Surdam said. Sheridan would likely have three direct flights to Denver four days per week, making travel more convenient for business people.

Several audience members also reiterated the importance of commercial aviation to Sheridan and Wyoming. Kinskey said there are not many higher priorities than sustaining commercial air service. Without doing so, business development would be highly jeopardized in Sheridan County.

John Stopka, manager of the Sheridan County Airport, agreed and said Sheridan, Riverton and Rock Springs have to do everything they can to support commercial air service.

Most, if not all of the attendees at the gathering were in favor of the CASP proposal but still had questions about logistics.

Shawn Parker, president of CAST, asked if it was realistic for an airline to agree to a 10-year contract. Surdam said it was, mentioning that WYDOT recently sent the proposal to 20 potential airline partners and have received interest from three, with the hope of hearing back from more by the end of the month.

Kinskey asked what would happen if new mayors and county commissioners decided not to participate in the 10-year contract down the line. Surdam said it hopefully would not come to that, as the task force would try to obtain memorandums of understanding with each community before beginning the contract.

Parker also noted that marketing cost have to be taken seriously, as CAST needed significant marketing resources to encourage consumer interest when it began. Surdam said the costs would total around $250,000 for the first year and that the task force would take care of marketing in the first year and then turn it over the aeronautics division. Parker said it may cost three times as much to get maximum outreach.

Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, and Stopka asked about potentially agreeing to a contract with more than one airline. Surdam and air service development analyst Shawn Burke said one airline was the most feasible outcome.

Perhaps most importantly, Surdam was asked about a backup plan if the one-year task force proposal from Von Flatern doesn’t make it through the Legislature. She didn’t sugarcoat the answer.

“Plan B is there’s pain,” she said.