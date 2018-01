SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host a screening of “Yi Yi” Sunday at 4 p.m.

The screening will include an introduction from Max Brown.

All tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. The event is general admission. For additional information, contact the Whitney Center for the Arts at (307) 675-0360.

The arts center at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.