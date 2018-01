SHERIDAN — Kristin and Danny Adams will perform their show “Laughter is the Best Medicine” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Jan. 13.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Legacy Pregnancy Center. The Adamses are entertainers who are passionate about faith and family.

Tickets to the show cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.