Inn to host winter concert, dance series

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Inn will host a series of winter concerts and dances each Friday night from now through March.

The first event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and will feature live music from the Band of Outlaws. There is a $5 per person cover charge at the door.

Each evening will include giveaways for items including a free night’s stay at the inn, gift cards to the Open Range, T-shirts, free drink tickets and tickets to the next show.

The following is the schedule for the series:

• Jan. 12 — Band of Outlaws

• Jan. 19 — Fret Knot

• Jan. 26 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 2 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 9 — Dave Munsick

• Feb. 16 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 24 — Dave Munsick

• March 2 — Dave Munsick

• March 9 — Band of Outlaws

• March 16 — Dave Munsick

• March 23 — Band of Outlaws

The inn will also offer special room packages for the night of each show.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.