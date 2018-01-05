Broncs show well at Pre Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Pre Invite Friday at the Sheridan Junior High School acted as the calm before the storm. But that didn’t stop a few Broncs from making some waves.

On the eve of the much more competitive Sheridan Invite, the Broncs had several solid swims, but perhaps the biggest accomplishment occurred during the diving portion of the meet.

Sheridan’s Emmett Porter scored a 189.8 in one-meter diving to qualify for the state meet for the first time in his career.

“It’s awesome,” Sheridan head coach Brent Moore said. “He’s inched up every single meet. He just barely missed it at conference last year, so for him to get the monkey off his back today is huge.”

Potter helped Sheridan claim two dual wins Friday. The meet was broken up into six separate duals all swam at the same time. Sheridan competed against Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South and Natrona while all three of those squads swam against one another, as well. The Broncs topped Natrona 93-67, Cheyenne South 96-56, but fell to Cheyenne East 105-70.

“We had good competition in every event today,” Moore said. “We just told the guys today to not pass up an opportunity to get state cuts.”

The Broncs won six of the 12 events swam Friday and placed first and second in the 100-meter butterfly. Thomas Yates, with a time of one minute, 8.94 seconds, edged teammate Sam Sampson to claim the butterfly victory.

Sampson swam the second leg of the 400-meter freestyle relay that easily won with a time 4:07.61. Noah Hodges, Kody Palmer and Oscar Patten swam the other three legs of the relay that was 19 seconds quicker than the second-place team.

Patten logged a perfect day individually as he won the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:20.53, which just missed out on the school record of 4:20.04. Patten also touched first in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:15.26. Hodges won the 50-meter freestyle, clocking in at 27.74, before swimming to a first-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:13.20.

Five more teams enter the fray Saturday for the Sheridan Invite. The field includes Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Thunder Basin and 3A Buffalo.

Saturday marks the first time this season the Broncs will see that many 4A teams in the same pool for a standard swim meet, and this will give Sheridan a good idea of how it stacks up in the state.

“It will be interesting,” Moore said. “We’ve got some really great top-end speed and then we just don’t have the numbers for anything else. This will be our biggest competition yet this season. It will be good.”

The diving portion of the meet begins at 9 a.m. Following the diving, swimmers will have a 75-minute warmup period prior to the swimming events beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.