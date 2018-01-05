Rams tumble against Hornets

BIG HORN — After a nice win Thursday, the Big Horn boys basketball team couldn’t quite find its footing Friday afternoon against Pine Bluffs. The Rams fell to the Hornets 59-41 in their second game of the North-South Challenge.

Big Horn struggled with turnovers and defensive communication at times, leading to some easy scoring changes for Pine Bluffs. Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley said the team came out a little sluggish and didn’t play with enough confidence or aggression.

“Thinking too much and wanting to be perfect, wanting to make every shot,” Alley said. “When (the other teams) start pressing, (we’re) not relaxed and don’t make their shots.”

The Rams came out a little disorganized and committed several turnovers in the first quarter, trailing 19-9 after the first eight minutes.

Pine Bluffs had the potential to run away with the game in the second quarter, taking a 25-11 lead. However, Big Horn responded with a 10-0 run and outscored the Hornets 12-8 in the quarter thanks in part to two 3-pointers and a couple steals by Kade Eisele, who led the team with 10 points. The Rams also played tough defense, forcing several charging and illegal screen calls on the Hornets.

Big Horn only trailed by six going into the second half, but the offense stalled. Big Horn mustered a mere four points in the third quarter compared to 17 by the Hornets, who effectively put the contest out of reach.

Pine Bluffs star Haize Fornstrom, a day after twisting his ankle against Tongue River, was instrumental to the Hornets’ second half success, hitting a couple 3-pointers and setting teammates up with crisp passes.

The Hornets’ pressure defense gave Big Horn issues throughout the game as well, and the Rams never settled into a comfortable offensive flow. Even when the Rams got out in transition, they had trouble converting point-blank layups.

Alley said the harried pace of the game and missed looks resulted from overthinking the game.

“We’re getting good looks, but they’re working pretty hard to get them, instead of just letting it happen and relaxing,” he said.

Big Horn was also a little unlucky, as several shots went in and out, including a few good 3-point looks. Those missed chances added to the difficulty of beating a quality opponent like Pine Bluffs, which is ranked second in 2A.

The Rams kept fighting in the fourth quarter by drawing fouls and sinking free throws, but it was far too little, too late.

The young Big Horn players are still figuring out how to play with each other. It was only the second game of the season for Eisele and Kade VanDyken, who were recovering from football injuries.

The Rams showed spurts of what they could be but have much more to figure out. Fortunately for Alley’s squad, the season is only now ramping up.

Final

Pine Bluffs…19 8 17 15 — 59

Big Horn…….9 12 4 16 — 41

Scoring

Pine Bluffs — H. Fornstrom 15, Shain 11, A. Fornstrom 8, Norman 8, Jeffres 7, Golding 6, W. Fornstrom 4

Big Horn — Eisele 10, VanDyken 9, McCafferty 8, Bates 6, Pelissier 3, Parker 3, Bradshaw 2