Court briefs

Woman receives probation for theft

SHERIDAN — A woman who allegedly stole boxes of clothing from a Bob Wards retail store received supervised probation after showing significant improvement between her change of plea and sentencing hearing in 4th Judicial District Court.

Tracy McDonnell received four years of supervised probation in lieu of a 5- to- 7-year prison sentence.

Court documents state Tracy McDonnell, along with Justin Lyman, received or concealed several boxes of new clothing from Bob Wards retail store, a chain of five stores out of Montana that sells outdoor equipment and clothing. On March 15, the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Street by David Martin, who had traded a vehicle battery for a box of clothes with McDonnell. Upon further investigation, McDonnell admitted more boxes were in the camper on the property.

Court documents said that approximately nine additional boxes filled the camper from floor to ceiling. What SPD initially estimated at $5,000 in merchandise was eventually inventoried at $19,210.

McDonnell said she and Lyman were traveling from California to South Dakota and found the items by a dumpster in Idaho. She later admitted that she was not supposed to be in possession of the merchandise.

Judge John Fenn told McDonnell he had prepared to send her to prison but changed his mind based on efforts she made to show a change in behavoir warrenting a lesser punishment.

The court directed McDonnell to begin her probation in Wyoming and, if probation allows, she will be able to move back to South Dakota, where she had previously resided with her mother.

Woman receives probation after stabbing ex-boyfriend

SHERIDAN — A 42-year-old woman received a split sentence for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in an incident she said was an act of self-defense.

Misty Lynn Fernald changed her plea to guilty Oct. 24 for one count of aggravated assault and battery.

Court documents said Fernald’s ex-boyfriend, Paul Mitchell, called the police after being stabbed by Fernald. Mitchell met with Fernald possibly regarding slashed tires on his van from a couple weeks prior. When Mitchell asked Fernald about the slashed tires, Mitchell said the question angered Fernald and she started poking Mitchell in the leg with a pocket knife.

Mitchell said he picked up a folding knife in the center console of his van and showed it to Fernald. Fernald then started stabbing at the left front tire of Mitchell’s van.

Mitchell got out, pushed Fernald away, held up a rock, told her to leave and got back into his van. Fernald then picked up a rock and started toward Mitchell, dropped the rock, grabbed her knife again and cut him across the left forearm as he sat in his van. Court documents state Fernald got into her vehicle and left the scene.

Court documents said Fernald told a Sheridan police officer that Mitchell had been stalking her and been a menace, and she went over to him to confront him and make him stop his behavior. The court imposed three years of supervised probation on Fernald in lieu of a 2 1/2- to- 4-year prison sentence during her sentencing Jan. 4. Fernald also received 174 days of credit for time served.