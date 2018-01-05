Wilder James Titus

Wilder James Titus was born Dec. 31, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Brandon and Kacey Titus of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Jeff and Cathy Titus of Portland, Oregon, and Jerry and Diane Peach, of McLeod, Montana.

Eliza Tate Koltiska

Eliza Tate Koltiska was born Dec. 31, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ryan and Ashley Koltiska of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Levi and Ethan.

Her grandparents are John and Sandy Koltiska of Sheridan, Gary and Susanne Hinz of Dayton and Dwight Schreinert of Dalton, Nebraska.

Benjamin Hayes Schultz

Benjamin Hayes Schultz was born Dec. 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Peter and Katie Schultz of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Keith and Debby Twehous of Montrose, Colorado, and Dave and Patty Schultz of Sheridan.

Anvil Joseph O’Neill

Anvil Joseph O’Neill was born Dec. 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Ryan and Ariane O’Neill of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Brinnley.

His grandparents are John and Greta Wicht of Sheridan; Carl and Tracy Bong of Kalama, Washington; and Joseph and Rebbecca O’Neill of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Ella Carter Lefthand

Ella Carter Lefthand was born Dec. 26, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Andrew and Amber Lefthand of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Colton and sister Renae.

Her grandparents are Becky Graham of Sheridan; Joseph Buffalo Jr. of Hardin, Montana; and Anthony and Agnes Lefthand of Lodge Grass, Montana.