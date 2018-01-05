FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:37 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block South Thurmond Avenue, 4:53 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Medical assist, Country Estates, 7:01 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, First Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Trauma, Edwards Drive, 3:41 a.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 4:53 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Country Estates Drive, 6:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 2:36 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 11:11 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Kelcie L. Kennedy, Sheridan; Waylon Lee Kennedy, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 2:47 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Airport Road, 9:08 a.m.

• Snow removal, Hill Pond Drive, 9:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Yonkee Ave, 10:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Yonkee Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Timberline Drive, 11:57 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Seventh Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Loucks Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Snow removal, Clarendon Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Animal found, Centennial Lane, 1:51 p.m.

•Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 3:59 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Domestic, Edwards Drive, 5:53 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Carrington Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Holmes Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 9:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Drug – other, First Street, Big Horn, 1:28 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 5:36 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 9:49 a.m.

• DUS, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:21 p.m.

• Child abuse, Holloway Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:35 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Silverton, Ranchester, 1:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 335, 8:50 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:54 p.m.

• Probation violation, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Robert W. Kearney, 36, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• David Curtis Fierst, 28, Ranchester, DUS, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Shayne Vigil, 24, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mitra Varamini, 50, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 90

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

