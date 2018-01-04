Education committee proposes six bills for legislative session

SHERIDAN — The Joint Interim Education Committee proposed six bills for Wyoming’s upcoming legislative session, including a bill focusing on a new assessment model for alternative schools.

According to PublicSchoolReview.com, there are 22 alternative public schools in Wyoming that serve around 1,000 students. The state alternative schools will finish a two-year pilot assessment program this year, so the bill proposes a separate assessment system for alternative and non-alternative schools.

If the bill passes and goes into effect July 1, alternative schools will be measured in four areas: academic achievement and growth; readiness for college and careers; school quality, including climate; and engagement, including implementation of student success plans. Several different entities would work on setting goals in those areas and determining if the goals are met.

Through the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming State Board of Education, along with a technical advisory group, would set benchmark performance indicators and establish a support system for alternative schools across the state.

The technical advisory group would submit recommendations to the education committee by Oct. 1, with the board of education providing progress reports to the education committee and submitting a final report by Nov. 1.

After deciding what success looks like in those four main areas, the board of education will assess whether alternative schools are exceeding, meeting or falling below expectations, as it does for nontraditional schools. The expectations at alternative schools are different, but the type of assessment would be very similar.

The performance ratings will be determined after the board of education consults with an expert panel. The panel will also provide input on how to improve schools if they are not meeting expectations.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, supported the alternative school proposal.

“Schools won’t be out there on an island,” Kinner said. “We can go in and help those schools that maybe aren’t performing as well as they could be.”

Kinner also plans to visit the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School in the near future to gain a better sense of how the first school year on the Sheridan College campus is going.

The Schiffer School is part of Sheridan County School District 2, whose administration also endorsed the proposal.

“We have supported the model because it expands accountability for alternative schools to include school climate (how students, parents and staff feel about their school) as well as the creation of comprehensive, individualized student success plans,” SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft wrote in an email. “Adding the additional components provides a more comprehensive view into the function and success of an alternative program.”

Joel Dvorak, the director of the Wyoming Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Wyoming, believes the state high school dropout rate would be noticeably higher without alternative schools.

“If an alternative high school has a graduation rate of 50 percent, people would say, ‘That’s a failing school,’” Dvorak said. “I would argue that of those 50 percent that they’re graduating, 100 percent of them would’ve been dropouts if that alternative school didn’t exist.”

Dvorak was previously a teacher at Sheridan High School and superintendent for Natrona County schools. He was also part of the planning team for the Schiffer School.

Dvorak favors a different accountability structure because of the nature of alternative schools.

“It’s hard to measure those things that they do best,” he said. “They save a lot of kids who would be lost otherwise.”

Another education committee proposal deals with amendments to school finances.

The changes include funding for average daily membership being based at a district level instead of a school level; mandating that school districts participate in programs that would lessen district employees’ compensation premiums; prohibiting districts from leasing school buses; require the Department of Education to come up with special education staffing guidelines by Jan. 1, 2019; and changing funding for groundskeepers.

Kinner said parts of the bill could change or not go forward depending on the results of the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration meetings Jan. 29 and 30. A January Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report may also impact the bill’s amendments.

The other four education committee bills proposed:

Modifying the health insurance portion of the school district block funding model and giving the Wyoming Department of Education authority to determine acceptable health insurance expenses;

Requiring the Wyoming Department of Education to track students with a parent or guardian currently serving full-time in the military;

Accelerating the process for a teacher to receive continued contract status if the teacher is married to a military member or a surviving spouse of a military veteran;

Adding computer science to the state’s common core of knowledge, or educational “basket of goods” and adding computational thinking to the common core of skills. It would also allow computer science to count toward high school science requirements.