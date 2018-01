SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Gobblers, a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will host the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Jan. 13.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The cost varies based on membership but range in price from $55 per person to $1,000 for a sponsor table.

The event will also include raffles.

For tickets, call (307) 751-9139 or (307) 752-4003.

The banquet will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn, located at 1809 Coffeen Ave.