SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Hazmat assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain 700 East Brundage Lane, ems, 3:30 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Illinois Street, 4:17 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Barn Owl Court, 6:05 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 700 block Long Drive, 10:00 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Fuel Leak, Woodland Park Storage, 11:56 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, Wyoming Girls School, 8:53 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, Fifth Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Barking dog, Greystone Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal injured, Edwards Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 1:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Avon Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• DUS, Jackson Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, 2:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Airport Road, 2:43 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Broadway Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 3:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Park Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 9:33 p.m.

• Alarm; fire, Long Drive, 9:59 p.m.

• Disturb peace, Wyoming Avenue, 11:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 11:01 p.m.

• DUI, East College Avenue, 11:06 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Warrant service, Highway 193, Banner, 11:12 a.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Drug activity, I-90 eastbound, milepost 23, 2:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 4:29 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 8:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jarod Jeffrey Tharp, 34, Cheyenne, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Samuel David Gorena, 31, Debois, Wyoming, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Darrell Dean Scalpcane, 47, Crow Agency, Montana, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Grant Robert Scalpcane, 45, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Ashley Faye Sloan, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Latasha Little Light, 36, Lodge Grass, Montana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kalee Marie Irish, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Preston Jackson Manes, 37, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Melisa Sue Genzler, 38, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert W. Kearney, 36, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 88

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

