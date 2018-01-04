Indoor track encounters fair share of hurdles

SHERIDAN — Challenges abound for Sheridan County indoor track athletes, who officially began their season Wednesday. From splitting up teams in order to best utilize limited equipment and facilities to traveling long and far for competition, the student-athletes don’t have it easy.

The Wyoming High School Athletic Association officially sanctioned indoor track as a high school sport in 2006, and Sheridan High School has been a member since Day 1. Prior to the sport gaining its official designation, the Broncs sported club teams to allow kids who didn’t gravitate towards basketball or swimming to stay active during the cold winter months

“What would our kids do?” Sheridan indoor track head coach Taylor Kelting said. “There’re only a certain amount of roster spots on the basketball team or on boys swimming, and I don’t know what our girls would do if they didn’t make the basketball team.

“There are 100 kids or so that have something to participate in, and somewhere they can learn how to be competitive.”

Kelting enters his third year as head coach, and he has seen a slight increase in participation each year of his tenure. This season he expects anywhere between 100-115 participants. Prior to Kelting’s arrival, the pool of athletes Sheridan had on its roster included kids from Big Horn and Tongue River as the two schools just recently adopted indoor track and field teams of their own.

Both the Rams and Eagles have fielded teams for the past three years, and participation at Big Horn has increased significantly in that short amount of time. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin had about 20 athletes in his first year as head coach. Now, as McLaughlin enters his fourth year, he boasts a roster nearly double that of his first year.

Tongue River has remained with relatively the same amount of athletes in the four years of the program’s existence.

One unique aspect of high school indoor track is the absence of specific class designation. For instance, Big Horn and Tongue River compete at the 2A level in basketball and the 1A level in football. However, within indoor track, only one class exists, which allows athletes in Big Horn and Dayton to compete alongside 4A athletes from Cheyenne, Laramie and Sheridan, among others.

“It’s awesome. We have nothing to lose, and we just go for it,” McLaughlin said. “Some of the team points and stuff, we can’t quite compete with, but we always have individuals that can compete with some of those 4A kids, and we are very proud of their achievements.”

Where McLaughlin finds competing with larger schools mostly positive, Tongue River head coach Scott Orchard points to the other side of the equation.

“It’s nice to have that stiff of competition, but sometimes the kids can get discouraged,” Orchard said. “A kid could do well and get 28th and he may not feel as good after seeing where he placed.”

It’s even tough for Sheridan to keep pace with high schools in Cheyenne, Laramie and now Gillette because all three of those cities lay claim to indoor facilities where the high school student-athletes can train. In Sheridan, indoor track athletes train outdoors when possible and indoors when the Wyoming weather rears its ugly head.

“Of course it is an advantage for those schools (that have an indoor facility),” Kelting said. “Our kids know that, but we tell our kids that you got to go try and beat them anyways. If you work as hard or harder than them, then you’ll be absolutely fine.”

Kelting and his assistant coaches used the last few days of this week to clear the outdoor track for practice space. If it gets too frigid outside, the Broncs utilize their weight room, the gym — if the basketball team isn’t using it — and a 180-meter hallway for interval workouts.

But a team composed of 115 participants can’t all fit in the limited amount of space within the school, so they spread out all over town. The distance runners run outside whenever possible, the pole vaulters practice at Sheridan Junior High School and the sprinters and mid-distance runners will take to the treadmills and hallways.

Big Horn and Tongue River are similar in the fact that they not only divide into groups for practice but some will practice at different times than others. At Tongue River, Orchard has his throwers in the gym before school starts, and his runners brave the cold whenever doable. But, much like Sheridan, the Eagles will scurry through the halls after school if the weather outside is too foul.

The indoor season only stretches two months, ending the first week in March. The outdoor season kicks off shorty after, and balancing two separate seasons that are very similar in their nature can be challenging.

Sheridan views the indoor season as it’s own entity and doesn’t use it specifically as preparatory time for the outdoor season. Runners will taper for indoor season and then basically begin their training from square one for the outdoor season.

Big Horn is similar to Sheridan and views the indoor season completely separate from outdoor. And all this high-stress training can lead to student-athletes potentially overworking themselves.

“It’s all about how they’re trained, and you can over train, and I’ll be honest, I’m guilty of that,” McLaughlin said. “They come off the indoor season a little tired and little worn out to begin the outdoor season, and you have to be careful with the training.”

Tongue River approaches the indoor season on a case-by-case basis with each athlete. Orchard guides some athletes down a path that better prepares them for outdoor season while others go through workouts best suited for high success in the indoor season.

The indoor season may be only two months long, but the athletes travel arduously during that stretch. Sheridan will make trips to Spearfish, South Dakota, Pocatello, Idaho, and Gillette five times in a nine-week span.

All the schools within Sheridan County tackle the challenges and intricacies posed by the indoor track-and-field season, differently. Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River each has its own blueprint for how to best succeed despite time-constraints, weather issues, lack of training space and heavy travel.