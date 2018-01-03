Commission applies for grant, approves Beckton cell tower

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County officials applied for a Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Air Service Enhancement Program grant to help fund the Critical Air Service Team for another year.

A local contribution of $397,957.93 would be required as part of the grant request, which seeks $596,936.90 in funds from the state.

This grant would allow continued service by Denver Air Connection, a Key Lime Air Company, through June 30, 2019.

Sheridan County commissioners also considered a conditional use permit for another cell tower to be constructed by the Beckton Ranch Trust, owned by Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC and leased to Bridger Wireless on a 3,177-acre parcel near Beckton Road.

The proposed tower would stand 195 feet in the air, self-supported, and would be able to accommodate up to four separate antenna groups between 150 and 195 feet above grade, the staff report for the permit reads.

The application said the site will provide improved cellular coverage in areas west of Sheridan, improving abilities for contact in case of emergencies.

County commissioners approved a cell tower for T-Mobile last month to be built northwest of Mydland Road. Skyway Towers, the owners of the Mydland Road cell tower, said the infrastructure will support more than T-Mobile, and other carriers could potentially lease space on the tower as well.

The site and surrounding areas are identified as agricultural on the future land use map included in the Sheridan Comprehensive Plan, and the staff report notes that communication towers are not identified as permitted uses in the agricultural district.

The conditional use permit passed with a 4 to 1 vote Jan. 2.