SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 4:14 a.m.

• Dumpster fire, 500 block East Eighth Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:08 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 4:15 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:43 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 9:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Kelcie L. Kennedy, Sheridan; Waylon Lee Kennedy, Sheridan.

• Dismissals — Ashley N. Koltiska, Sheridan; Kacey Titus, Sheridan; Elizabeth Koltiska, Sheridan; Jessica R. Penticoff, Buffalo; Wilder James Titus, Sheridan; Brynleigh Kareen Penticoff, Buffalo.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, Brooks Street, 9 a.m.

• Family dispute, North Gould Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 9:18 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.

• Accident, Bruce Mountain Drive, 10:51 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Leopard Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Lost property, Long Drive, 11:03 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, East Third Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:14 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Woodland Park Road, 2:22 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Woodland Park, 2:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Death investigation, Sugarland Drive, 9:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, North Brooks Street and West Loucks Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Decker Road, 11:35 a.m.

• Accident, Beckton Road, mile marker 4, 12:23 p.m.

• Animal incident, Upper Road, 5:26 p.m.

• Harassment, Penrose Lane, Banner, 9:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Todd Michael Bryant, 32, Billings, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Body Greyson Castellow, 17, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspire/deliver a controlled substance, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested SCSO

• Thomas Wilbur Yazzie, 32, West Valley, Utah, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 5