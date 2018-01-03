FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO to host showings of classic westerns

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a series of showings of classic westerns in January and February, with the first show Jan. 7.

The cost to attend each film screening is $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and military and $9.50 for students. All movies will begin at 2 p.m.

The following is a list of this year’s classic western lineup. 

• Jan. 7 — “The Big Country”

• Jan. 14 — “The Professionals”

• Jan. 21 — “Support Your Local Gunfighter”

• Feb. 11 — “Heaven’s Gate”

For additional information, contact the WYO at (307) 672-9084. The theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

