FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Top 10 sports stories of 2017

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Top 10 sports stories of 2017

The top sports stories for Sheridan County, as selected by The Sheridan Press sports desk.

1. Sheridan Broncs cap undefeated season with third straight state championship. http://thesheridanpress.com/81366/perfect-broncs-cap-undefeated-season-with-3rd-straight-title/

2. Sheridan College men’s rodeo team wins region for first time in school history. http://thesheridanpress.com/72714/sheridan-college-mens-rodeo-claims-schools-first-regional-title/

3. Hayden Hastings closes high school career with third state wrestling title. http://thesheridanpress.com/70255/hastings-fills-role-former-wrestling-heroes/

4. Big Horn girls track team wins final race to claim third consecutive team title. http://thesheridanpress.com/74350/relay-team-powers-lady-rams-to-third-consecutive-title/

5. Jaren Fritz overcomes 11-stroke deficit to win 2A state golf meet. http://thesheridanpress.com/81729/confident-fritz-climbs-ladder-to-state-golf-supremacy/

6. Lady Rams close season on 18-game winning streak, snatch 2A championship. http://thesheridanpress.com/69113/lady-rams-win-2a-state-title/

7. Sheridan introduces plan to bring junior hockey team to Whitney Rink. http://thesheridanpress.com/71071/junior-team-montana-move-sheridan/

8. A number of coaching vacancies were filled after resignations and retirements.

9. The Sheridan Press recognized county’s top athletes at first Sports Awards. https://sheridanpress.smugmug.com/Sports-Awards-Ceremony

10. Five teams finished runner-up in respective seasons. (Tongue River girls golf, Sheridan College women’s soccer, Sheridan College volleyball, Big Horn football, Sheridan girls swimming)

By |January 2nd, 2018|

About the Author:

Mike moved to Sheridan from Indianapolis, Indiana. Family and his passion for sports brought Mike to the Cowboy State, where he began working as the sports editor for the Sheridan Press in June of 2014.

READER COMMENTS