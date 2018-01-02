Local court briefs

Schultz set for sentencing

SHERIDAN — Ryan Schultz, initially scheduled for a No. 2 jury trial Jan. 22 for felony child abuse and unlawful contact, pleaded guilty in a change of plea and will continue to sentencing Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Court documents said on Aug. 4, 2017, Schultz allegedly drug his child up the stairs and used a mattress as a buffer between he and the child as he punched the mattress. Court documents also said Schultz then shoved the child’s head against the wall and bed. A Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a bruise and large bump above the child’s left eye on his forehead and abrasions on both sides of the neck, back and left arm.

A woman in the home attempted to stop Schultz several times but was pushed away and at one point fell into the bathtub in the bathroom across the hallway from the child’s bedroom. At the time, the woman was pregnant but told deputies she was not injured.

Schultz faces up to $10,750 in fines and up to 10 years, six months imprisonment for both counts combined.

Evans continues to trial

SHERIDAN —The two-day, No. 3 stacked trial for Kellan Evans scheduled for Jan. 22 moved up to the No. 1 scheduled trial for the day.

Evans faces up to 10 years imprisonment and not more than $10,000 in fines for one count of unlawful entry into an occupied structure.

Court documents said on June 15, 2017, Evans traveled to his ex-girlfriend’s home and went into her bedroom unannounced and uninvited after seeing her at a bar downtown. Evans and the woman remained cordial after dating off and on, and after seeing each other that evening, Evans called the woman several times. She eventually started screening his calls. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Evans traveled to the woman’s residence and started punching the woman’s current boyfriend, who had been asleep in the bed with the woman.

The woman called for help, and another man in the home ran into the room with a pistol. The man pulled Evans off of the woman’s boyfriend and escorted Evans out of the house.

A short time later, Evans returned to the house and began banging on the doors. The woman received an angry voicemail from Evans saying he was coming back because they “weren’t finished.”

The woman reported the incident to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy met with the woman’s boyfriend at Sheridan Memorial Hospital June 17. X-rays indicated the man had a broken orbital socket that would possibly require surgery.

Fernald changes plea

SHERIDAN — Misty Lynn Fernald changed her plea to guilty Oct. 24 for one count of aggravated assault and battery.

Court documents said Fernald’s ex-boyfriend, Paul Mitchell, called the police after being stabbed by Fernald. Mitchell met with Fernald possibly regarding slashed tires on his van from a couple weeks prior. When Mitchell asked Fernald about the slashed tires, Mitchell said the question angered Fernald and she started poking Mitchell in the leg with a pocket knife.

Mitchell said he picked up a folding knife in the center console of his van and showed it to Fernald. Fernald then started stabbing at the left front tire of Mitchell’s van.

Mitchell got out, pushed Fernald away, held up a rock, told her to leave and got back into his van. Fernald then picked up a rock and started toward him, dropped the rock, grabbed her knife again and cut him across the left forearm as he sat in his van. Court documents state Fernald got into her vehicle and left the scene.

Court documents said Fernald told a Sheridan police officer that Mitchell had been stalking her and been a menace, and she went over to him to confront him and make him stop his behavior.

Fourth Judicial District Court set Fernald’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

Schreibeis scheduled No. 2

SHERIDAN —Eleana Schreibeis, who faces six counts related to theft, burglary and drug possession, will face a No. 2 stacked, five-day trial Jan. 22.

Schreibeis faces six counts: wrongful taking or disposing of property, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony conspiracy to commit theft and felony conspiracy to commit burglary. The time of imprisonment for the counts totals 50 years and fines of up to $50,000.

Court documents said neighbors in the 700 block of Illinois Street called law enforcement to report a domestic disturbance. Officers approached Caleb A. Root and Schreibeis standing next to a pickup truck. Officers learned that both Root and Schreibeis both had warrants out for their arrests, so officers placed them both in handcuffs. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in Schreibeis’ pants pocket.

The Sheridan Police Department drug K9 indicated on both the pickup truck and a motorcycle in front of the house. Officers located 29.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a pistol magazine, a trailer hitch and some fireworks in the motorcycle bag. Officers found Schreibeis’ identification in a wallet, approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine, a marijuana pipe and grinder, three firearms and a medication bottle prescribed to Root.

The pickup had been entered as stolen on July 12 and the motorcycle reported last seen on July 31 at around 1 a.m.

Later on the 31st, SPD officers took a report of criminal activity on Eastridge Road in Sheridan. A man reported a stolen cargo trailer and another man reported vehicle damage to a different pickup parked in the same parking area as the man’s trailer.

Officers found the cargo trailer and motorcycle at Schreibeis’ grandparents’ and mother’s home.

With Evans continuing to trial, Schreibeis’ trial will be rescheduled for a later date.

Libby changes plea

SHERIDAN — Gordon Libby, who faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in 4th Judicial District Court for sexual intrusion, changed his plea to guilty Dec. 19 per a plea agreement arranged by counsel.

Court documents said the victim and her mother went to the Sheridan Police Department to report the sexual abuse July 25, 2017. Libby, who was homeless at the time, was staying with the family in their home in Sheridan around July 21, 2017.

The victim reported to officers that she and Libby had sexual intercourse several times throughout the night of July 21.

In a recorded phone call with the victim and SPD, court documents said Libby apologized and pleaded with the victim not to tell anyone and stated he was afraid of going to jail.

On July 25 in an interview with police, the 20-year-old man admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The court scheduled Libby’s sentencing hearing for Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m.