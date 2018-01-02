Archaeological Society to meet Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Dinner and the business meeting start at 6 p.m. with a speaker starting around 7 p.m.

Those planning to attend may join for dinner or just the speaker. The event is free and open to the public.

Hillary Jones will present her research on three Paleoindian sites located on the shore of Lima Reservoir within Montana’s Centennial Valley.

Jones will discuss her multi-pronged approach to her research, including optically stimulated luminescence dating, granulometry, stratigraphic profiling and facies analysis to accomplish her objectives.

These objectives include reconstructing the geomorphic history of the area surrounding the three sites in order to determine what events may have resulted in site burial versus exposure and using the reconstructed history to outline criteria for recognizing other locations with archaeological burial potential within Centennial Valley. Jones is a geoarcheologist for ACR consultants in Sheridan and has nearly completed a master’s of science degree in archaeology and cultural resource management through Utah State University.

For additional information, contact Christine Varah at cfredri@gmail.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.