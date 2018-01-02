New family; old resolutions

Last week, my husband and I welcomed a new member to our family. His name is Dozer and he’s a beautiful little blue tick hound.

He’s just a little guy — almost eight weeks old. We’ve been impressed by his quick learning abilities and independent nature — both things I’m sure will come back to haunt us. His smarts will likely get him in trouble, along with his willingness to go off on his own.

We worried, too, how the new addition would impact our first dog. He’s older and has slowed down quite a bit. Would the young pup bring him headaches and grumpiness? Or, would it add a little extra spring to his step? We debated those facts for some time before finally deciding it was time.

So far, it’s been a little of both. Toby has shown high levels of patience for Dozer as the puppy bounces all over him and worms his way into snuggle. But Toby has also set some boundaries with the little guy — snarling occasionally to make sure Dozer knows who runs the show. The process has proven every bit adorable as you can imagine.

I know I warned against puppies as holiday gifts, but Dozer was less a gift than a decision. I’m excited to have him as part of the family.

•••••

Now that the holidays have wrapped up, I’m sure many area residents will renew their resolutions to get into shape. More resolutions means more people in the gyms. More people in the gyms means fewer available machines and sometimes more frustrated gym users.

I recommend visiting your fitness center during non-peak hours for the next couple of months. Not sure what those hours are? Ask the folks who work there; they’ll let you know.

•••••

According to YouGov, an online polling firm, only 32 percent of people said they didn’t plan to make New Year’s resolutions. Patch.com listed the most popular resolutions for 2018.

Here are the top five:

• Eat better — 37 percent

• Exercise more — 37 percent

• Spend less money — 37 percent

• Self-care (e.g. getting more sleep) — 24 percent

• Read more books —18 percent

Worried about not sticking to your goals? You’re not the only one. But there are a million recommendations out there on how to stick to it.

Here are some of the tips (they also apply to general goal setting, by the way):

• Set small, attainable goals.

• Be specific.

• Tell other people your goals so they can help hold you accountable.

• Set yourself up to be successful. Trying to avoid unhealthy food? Carry healthy snacks with you and avoid buying the bad stuff for others in your house.

• Give yourself a break. You likely won’t be perfect; focus on getting better rather than being perfect.

Happy New Year!