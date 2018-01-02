SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:01 p.m.

• Odor investigation, Sheridan area, 3:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Possible alarm, 800 block Pinyon Place, 8:54 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Industrial Road, 11:23 a.m.

• Elevator rescue, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:38 p.m.

• Structure fire, 1900 block Yonkee Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

Monday

• Structure fire, 1900 block of Yonkee Avenue, 11:21 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:54 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Omarr Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Holmes Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:52 a.m.

• 911 misdial, Sugarland Drive, 10:41 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 10:42 a.m.

• Assist agency, Gould Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Accident, West Eighth Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Fraud, South Tschirgi Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Birch Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 2:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Horn Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Accident delayed, 12th Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal found, Gillette Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Falcon Ridge Drive, 6:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue and West Loucks Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Woodworth Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 8 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 11:03 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, Loucks Street, 3:12 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Seventh Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 8:23 a.m.

• DUS, Sibley Circle, 10:03 a.m.

• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 10:43 a.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Snow removal, Joe Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:48 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 3:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 pm.

• Assault-simple, Big Horn Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 3:39 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Thurmond Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Accident, Burrows Street and Gladstone Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Domestic, West Whitney Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 p.m.

• Alarm, Riverside Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Whitney Street, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Accident, West Colorado Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 4:43 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Barking dog, Run Road, 6:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Gould Street 9:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 9:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

• Drug-other, Big Horn Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 11;03 p.m.

•Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.

• DUI, West 11th Street, 11:45 p.m.

Monday

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 a.m.

• Drug possession, Sheridan area, 1:01 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 3:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, Industrial Road, 11:22 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Bryant Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Crook Street and East Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Domestic, West 11th Street, 9 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:59 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Wyarno Road and Dutch Creek Road, 3:36 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harlequin Drive, 10:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 11, 4:40 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Beatty Gulch Road, 10:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 2:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 5:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, Meridian Street, 1 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, US Highway 87, milepost 27, 2:31 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sherri View Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 7:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Least Lane, 8:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Brundage Lane, 9:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:19 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West 16th Street, 11:54 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Parkman, 2:22 a.m.

• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, 10:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Victoria Street, Kentucky Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 7:19 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 7:49 p.m.

• Traffic stop, I-90 westbound, exit 16, 10:05 p.m.

• Structure fire, Yonkee Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 11:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Danielle Anne Jodozi, 29, Sheridan, DUS, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Luke Anthony Thurman, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachariah David Hallam, 23, Story, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Greggory Michael Fernald, 46, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Shelbi Sierra Wood, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Charles Ragsdale, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew William Graham, 37, Sheridan, DUS, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Monday

• Carmenlita Maria Johnson, 46, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan Thomas Burget, 26, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Benny Eugene Curtis, 56, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory James Twite, 25, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 86

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 87