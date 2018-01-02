FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:01 p.m.

• Odor investigation, Sheridan area, 3:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Possible alarm, 800 block Pinyon Place, 8:54 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Industrial Road, 11:23 a.m.

• Elevator rescue, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:38 p.m.

• Structure fire, 1900 block Yonkee Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

Monday

• Structure fire, 1900 block of Yonkee Avenue, 11:21 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:54 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Omarr Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Holmes Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:52 a.m.

• 911 misdial, Sugarland Drive, 10:41 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 10:42 a.m.

• Assist agency, Gould Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Accident, West Eighth Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Fraud, South Tschirgi Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Birch Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 2:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Horn Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Accident delayed, 12th Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal found, Gillette Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Falcon Ridge Drive, 6:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue and West Loucks Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Woodworth Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 8 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Fifth Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 11:03 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, Loucks Street, 3:12 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Seventh Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 8:23 a.m.

• DUS, Sibley Circle, 10:03 a.m.

• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 10:43 a.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Snow removal, Joe Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:48 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 3:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 pm.

• Assault-simple, Big Horn Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 3:39 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Thurmond Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Accident, Burrows Street and Gladstone Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Domestic, West Whitney Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 p.m.

• Alarm, Riverside Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Whitney Street, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Accident, West Colorado Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 4:43 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Barking dog, Run Road, 6:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Gould Street 9:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 9:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

• Drug-other, Big Horn Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 11;03 p.m.

•Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.

• DUI, West 11th Street, 11:45 p.m.

Monday

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 a.m.

• Drug possession, Sheridan area, 1:01 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 3:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, Industrial Road, 11:22 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Bryant Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Crook Street and East Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Domestic, West 11th Street, 9 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:59 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Wyarno Road and Dutch Creek Road, 3:36 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harlequin Drive, 10:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 11, 4:40 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Beatty Gulch Road, 10:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 2:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 5:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, Meridian Street, 1 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, US Highway 87, milepost 27, 2:31 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sherri View Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 7:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Least Lane, 8:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Brundage Lane, 9:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:19 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West 16th Street, 11:54 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Parkman, 2:22 a.m.

• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, 10:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Victoria Street, Kentucky Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 7:19 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 7:49 p.m.

• Traffic stop, I-90 westbound, exit 16, 10:05 p.m.

• Structure fire, Yonkee Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 11:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Danielle Anne Jodozi, 29, Sheridan, DUS, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Luke Anthony Thurman, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachariah David Hallam, 23, Story, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Greggory Michael Fernald, 46, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Shelbi Sierra Wood, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Charles Ragsdale, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew William Graham, 37, Sheridan, DUS, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Monday

• Carmenlita Maria Johnson, 46, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan Thomas Burget, 26, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Benny Eugene Curtis, 56, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory James Twite, 25, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 86

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 87

By |January 2nd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS