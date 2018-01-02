Sheridan named True West ‘Top Western Town’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan earned the No. 8 spot on True West magazine’s list of 2018 Top True Western Towns.

Abilene, Kansas, won the top honor. The community is featured in the February 2018 issue, which hit newsstands Dec. 26, 2017. In the mid 1890s, Buffalo Bill Cody auditioned acts for his Wild West show from the front porch of the Sheridan Inn. Sheridan has seen a lot of history over the decades, and it continues to honor and celebrate that legacy in important ways.

According to Sheridan Travel and Tourism, the modern cowboys who gather every year for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo would surely agree. The weeklong party attracts the best athletes and includes the First People’s Powwow, featuring American Indian dancers. The Sheridan County Museum displays historic dioramas. The Brinton Museum has a collection of Western and American Indian art, as well as brass arm cuffs worn by Sitting Bull’s wife. A visit to the museum behind King’s Saddlery allows visitors to see gorgeous saddles and other leatherwork.

“Sheridan is one of the great treasures, nestled in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains,” True West executive editor Bob Boze Bell said in a press release. “It has been a tourist destination for more than 100 years, and much of the reason is the way it preserves and celebrates its history. There’s no question that Sheridan is a Top True Western Town.”

This is the 13th year True West has presented this annual award. Editors base their selection on criteria demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums and other institutions, events and promotions of historic resources.