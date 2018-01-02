SEEDA holds off on workforce housing study

SHERIDAN — Board members held off on starting a workforce housing study until the city of Sheridan filled the community development director position.

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board members proposed conducting a workforce housing study during a Sept. 19 meeting. During the meeting, SEEDA vice chair and Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Paul Young said the hardest thing in recruiting professional faculty, especially with the salaries offered, is the housing market.

Susan Bigelow, Sheridan College’s vice president for external relations and economic development, said the study remains on the schedule for the board’s review, but they held off on going further in the process until the city position was established. Now that the city hired Brian Craig for the position, Bigelow expects the study to show up again on the SEEDA agenda.

The board will wait for a project proposal from Craig and his staff that will include recommendations and scope.

SEEDA’s Jan. 4 meeting agenda includes further discussion on Project Enterprise, which involves a manufacturing company expected to arrive in Sheridan following approval from the State Loan and Investment Board for a $12,592,090 grant.