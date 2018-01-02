Hometown store emphasizes independence, longevity

SHERIDAN — The manager at the local Sears Hometown Store recently re-emphasized the store’s independence and intention to be an ongoing, long-time member of the Sheridan business community.

While Sears Holding Corporation announced this fall that it would no longer sell Whirlpool branded products, Sheridan store manager JR Moore said the local business is an independent company with its own access to the Whirlpool family of products.

Sears Hometown Stores has been serving customers for more than 24 years and is one of the largest appliance retailers in America. There are more than 700 owner-operated locations of the stores across the country.

“We’ve been in business 21 years and look forward to many more to come,” Moore said in April 2017.

Sears Hometown locations operate under Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc., which separated from the Sears Holdings Corporation in October 2012. The two companies operate independently and are two separate, publicly-traded companies.