The Klatts’ way of life

ARVADA — Even amid the subfreezing temperatures, Cameron and Tanner Klatt stay busy this time of year. From going to school to playing basketball for Arvada-Clearmont to completing daily ranch chores, the Klatts rarely have a minute to unwind.

“We really don’t have too much free time,” Cameron Klatt said.

It’s the way of life for many ranch kids, and Cameron and Tanner wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Klatt brothers — along with their sister, Caitlin, mother, Shiela Handy, and stepfather, Jason Handy — moved to the Arvada area and their current 40,000-acre parcel of land six years ago. However, the house currently on the property didn’t exist at the time. A small single-wide trailer sat on the land, and the Klatts resided in the congested living space for eight months.

“It was interesting,” Tanner Klatt said.

If the family didn’t consider itself close prior to moving to Arvada, it couldn’t help but feel a little tighter bond afterward.

The five shared one bathroom, and sleeping arrangements were anything but run of the mill. Cameron and Tanner slept on a pullout couch, Shiela and Jason got the bedroom and Caitlin slept on a table.

It wasn’t the most ideal living arrangement, but the Klatts managed. Even now, with the new house built, the family juggles many different facets of life that can be difficult at times.

Just getting to school for Cameron and Tanner is quite the bear.

At about 5:30 or 6 in the morning, Tanner’s alarm sounds and in a wisp of time he begins his morning by chipping ice outside while his brother takes a brief shower. Once Cameron hops out of the shower, the boys’ roles flip. Just before grabbing a quick bowl of cereal and some toast, one of the brothers starts the truck to allow the ole diesel engine to warm, and soon after, Cameron and Tanner say their respective daily goodbyes to the family.

They both won’t return anytime soon.

Each and every school day, Cameron and Tanner navigate a mile-long, slender driveway that leaks out to SA Road in rural northeast Wyoming. From there, the two brothers traverse 12 miles on the rough dirt road until it dead ends into Highway 14. It’s at this juncture where Tanner parks the truck in a little turnoff area, and a bus picks up the two Arvada-Clearmont classmates and takes them 29 miles to school in Clearmont.

Cameron and Tanner do this every morning, Monday through Thursday, and portions of the commute actually act as a moment where the two can take their first deep breaths of the day.

“The bus ride is my break time,” Tanner Klatt said. “I’ll look at Instagram, Facebook.”

It’s hard to believe that the Klatt’s current way of getting to school could actually prove more arduous, but it was just a few years ago.

Shiela Handy used to drive Cameron and Tanner over 20 miles, one way, to the town of Arvada to catch the bus — a trip that would take Sheila 30-45 minutes if the weather cooperated.

“When the school came all the way out to SA Road a few years back, that was just huge for us,” Shiela Handy said. “The superintendent just stepped up. I couldn’t believe it. It’s also huge to have the activities bus come out here too.”

The activities bus plays an integral part in the Klatts’ lives once they get to school as both Cameron and Tanner participate on the Panthers basketball team. The winter sport makes an already full day for Cameron and Tanner that much more jam packed.

After the two brothers finish their respective class schedules, they suit up and attend basketball practice for a couple hours. Layup lines and suicide sprints replace the early-morning chores of chipping ice and feeding horses and cattle.

Upon completion of practice, Cameron and Tanner ride the activities bus back to their parked truck, fire the ole diesel engine back up and about 15 minutes later return to their front door — around 7:15 or 7:30 p.m.

A day that started as early as 5:30 a.m. has yet to be completed.

For the last few hours of the very busy day, the boys entrench themselves in homework, only finding time for dinner before soon enough turning in for the night.

That schedule changes — but isn’t any less hectic — on weekends during the winter time. Priorities for the boys shift from herding cattle to running offensive and defensive sets for the Panthers. Basketball swallows up about 10 weekends every winter in the form of tournaments, team meals and hotel rooms.

“It’s a different facet of their life,” Sheila Handy said. “It’s different from ranching, and they love it.”

Basketball has played a large role in the Klatt brothers’ lives. Not only are Cameron and Tanner playing a team sport that teaches them valuable life lessons, but the sport also acts as a break from the arduous daily ranch work.

“In basketball there’s that athlete-coach aspect and just being on a bigger team, they have to learn teamwork,” Sheila Handy said. “Not everything goes your way, and you might have to sit on the bench, and you might have to play the whole game. I think it teaches them humility, and probably strength and respect of other people’s position.

“I think it’s huge.”

Cameron and Tanner have played basketball for as long as they can remember. Whether it was messing around with a basketball in the small town of Ennis, Montana, where they spent their younger years or shooting hoops just last week in a drafty 100-year old barn, the Klatts always find enjoyment in the sport.

Once the weather begins to warm, Shiela Handy and her husband Jason — who returns from Arizona every spring from a three-month-long stint training horses — join Cameron and Tanner for some family time on their outdoor basketball hoop overlooking the ranch.

“We’ll play a little two-on-two,” Sheila Handy said. “My husband and I are usually not on the same team. If we were, we’d get humbled a little bit.”

Basketball for the entire family takes a back seat during rodeo season. Both Cameron and Tanner compete in high school rodeo in team roping — Cameron the header and Tanner the heeler.

The Klatts have an arena directly adjacent to their home where, if time permits, the boys will practice after a long day of school.

Only so many hours exist in a day, and Cameron and Tanner take advantage of the majority of them. Whether it’s rising before the crack of dawn to chip ice or roping until the sun goes down, the Klatts stay active. They are students, athletes, teenagers and most importantly, ranchers.

“They have fenced, moved pastures, driven and put up hay,” Shiela Handy said. “To tell you the truth we couldn’t do it without them. We can just say, ‘Hey, that fence over there needs fixed,” And they just do it.”