New city position streamlines public works department

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan welcomed a new face in a newly-created position to fill gaps left by vacancies of high-level employees earlier this year.

Brian Craig dons the title of community development director, a position encompassing both the planning and building divisions of the city’s public works department. Craig answers directly to public works director Lane Thompson and presides over building official Kevin Bare and planning technician Sue Goodman. The position somewhat replaces that of Robert Briggs, who served as the planning and development director under the city engineer.

City administrator Mark Collins said Craig’s outstanding experience in building department functions allowed the city to combine duties under the new title. By choosing Craig, the elements fit well, as he brings in past experience with both planning and building departments through his work in Papillion, Nebraska, a town with a similar population to Sheridan.

Positions similar to community development director have gained popularity among municipalities and fit more appropriately with the city’s overall structure.

“Right from the outset, we changed what had been (Briggs’) position from planning to community development director,” Collins said.

The shift in public works organization takes Dan Roberts out of the public works structure and into the utilities division.

The operations superintendent position, formerly held by Mathers Heuck, will not be replaced in order to streamline who reports to Thompson.

By simplifying organization, Craig will manage more of the day-to-day duties and allow Thompson to focus more on public works functions.

Craig started in mid-December and already feels the energy of city employees and their anticipation for future projects.

“When you hear the people that have been here a while talk about the things that are going on, you just get this great sense that there’s momentum. But there’s also just this anticipation of great things are still yet to come,” Craig said.

Big projects headed Craig’s way include Project Enterprise, which he and his colleagues may reveal details about following the State Loan Investment Board meeting Jan. 18. The emphasis on making resources available to citizens and city staff impressed Craig.

“Things are very fast-paced. We’re really eager to keep ourselves challenged with improving our processes,” Craig said. “…Also, there’s a big interest in simplifying and flushing out maybe some of the things that are not black and white in our code for homeowners and code enforcement and those areas.”

Craig and his staff will also look at vending policies, updating them with a more clear set of rules and instructions over the winter season to help local vendors in the spring. Reconstruction in the downtown section of Main Street will get back on track in January, and Craig will work with the hired consultant to establish community organization events to receive input of what citizens would like to see done in that area of town.

Craig looks forward to establishing himself both as an employee and community member, along with his wife and five children.

“Professionally, it’s a great time to be here, there’s a lot of good projects to be a part of and on all levels of the staff, there’s excitement about the direction of where we’re headed here,” Craig said. “I’m excited to be a part of that team.”